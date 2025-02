Hungama App rebrands as Hungama OTT

New Delhi: Hungama Digital Media has rebranded its flagship platform, Hungama App, as Hungama OTT.

This strategic evolution reflects Hungama’s vision of a unified, all-in-one entertainment destination.

Hungama OTT offers a diverse and premium content library, including Originals, movies, music videos, podcasts, audio dramas, and audiobooks.

The Hungama video library includes over 5,000 films in English, Hindi, and regional languages, along with a vast catalogue of 1,500+ short films.

Additionally, it features 7,500+ hours of kids and television content and over 150,000 short-format videos across various genres like music, film gossip, humour and spirituality.