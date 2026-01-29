New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has partnered with Adobe to provide its customer base of around 360 million users in India with free access to Adobe Express Premium, a subscription typically priced at about Rs 4,000 per year.
Under the arrangement, Airtel customers across mobile, broadband and DTH services will receive a one-year Adobe Express Premium subscription at no additional cost. The access can be activated through the Airtel Thanks App without the need for credit card details.
Adobe Express is a design and content creation platform that offers tools for creating social media graphics, marketing materials, short videos and other digital assets. The Premium version includes access to professional templates, fonts, stock images, cloud storage and AI-powered features such as background removal, image generation and automated video editing.
Commenting on the partnership, Siddharth Sharma, CEO, Connected Homes and Director, Marketing, Bharti Airtel, said, “This partnership is about more than technology. It is about empowering millions of Indians with cutting-edge AI tools to create and innovate. From a student crafting their first resume to a small business owner designing a poster or a creator editing videos for followers, we want to empower every Airtel customer with the tools for self-expression. With Adobe Express, world-class creative tools are no longer a luxury, they’re a reality for every Indian.”
David Wadhwani, President, Creativity & Productivity Business at Adobe, said, “We are committed to empowering everyone to create and stand out with Adobe Express, the quick and easy create-anything app. We are excited to partner with Airtel to bring Adobe Express Premium to millions of people across India for free, accelerating the growth of India’s vibrant creator economy and enabling people to easily produce standout content, whether boosting their careers, growing their businesses or promoting their passions.”
According to the companies, Adobe Express Premium includes access to more than 30,000 fonts, premium Adobe Stock assets, 100GB of cloud storage and features such as auto captions, instant resize and watermark-free exports. The platform also offers templates customised for Indian use cases, including festivals, weddings and local business promotions.
The app is available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Bengali, allowing users to create content in multiple Indian languages. Use cases highlighted include content creation for social media, student projects and presentations, personal invitations, and marketing materials for small businesses and entrepreneurs.