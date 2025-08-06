Hashtag Orange to lead digital strategy for Aparna Venster and Okotech

New Delhi: Hashtag Orange has been appointed to manage digital marketing for Aparna Venster and Okotech, two UPVC brands under Aparna Enterprises, which has operated in India’s construction sector for over 30 years.

Under this partnership, the agency will handle digital activities such as social media strategy, SEO, and performance marketing, with a focus on expanding the national visibility of the Hyderabad-based brands.

“As we gear up for our next phase of growth, it is crucial to find a digital partner who understands both the category and the consumer mindset. We’re confident that Hashtag Orange’s strategic approach will help us reach new milestones,” said Sannareddy Aparna Reddy, Whole-time Director, Aparna Enterprises.

Aparna Venster, which has more than 15 years of experience in UPVC windows and doors, and Okotech, a provider of UPVC profiles, are seeking to grow their reach beyond South India. The brands currently operate a manufacturing unit in Hyderabad and an assembly facility in Bangalore.

“We’re excited to partner with Aparna Enterprises to scale two of their marquee brands. Our focus will be on building a compelling digital narrative that matches the innovation and quality these brands represent,” said Mukesh Vij, Founder, Hashtag Orange.

Alka Vij, Director, Hashtag Orange, added: “Aparna Venster and Okotech are already leaders in their segment in the South. Our goal is to amplify that success at a national level with insight-led, performance-driven campaigns.”