Govt issues advisory to OTT platforms on depiction of narcotic drugs & substance abuse

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory to Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms, urging them to exercise caution in streaming content that may inadvertently promote or glamorise the use of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. The advisory highlights concerns over the potential influence such portrayals can have on young and impressionable viewers.

This advisory comes just ahead of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology's meeting with industry bodies on December 20, 2024, to address the ongoing debate surrounding the regulation of OTT content and discuss potential future measures.

Concerns have frequently been raised about the nature of content streamed on OTT platforms, particularly regarding explicit vulgarity, excessive violence, and the use of profanity.

The guidelines reference the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which mandate that publishers refrain from transmitting content prohibited by law or court orders. Specifically, content depicting the misuse of substances like drugs, alcohol, and tobacco must adhere to stricter classification standards, particularly for younger audiences.

Key directives for OTT platforms:

Higher classification for drug depictions: Content portraying substance abuse or potentially dangerous behaviour that could incite offences or self-harm must receive higher classification ratings.



Avoid glamorisation of drug use: Content that incorporates drug use as part of the narrative should avoid portraying such behaviour as fashionable or socially acceptable.



Compliance with NDPS Act: Platforms are reminded of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, which penalises the use and promotion of substances like cannabis, poppy, and cocaine. Glamorous depictions may be seen as abetment and could lead to legal consequences.



Content disclaimers and public health messaging: Platforms are advised to include clear disclaimers and warnings in content featuring drug use, emphasising the harmful consequences. They are also encouraged to support public health campaigns and create educational content on the dangers of drug abuse.

The Ministry emphasised the importance of aligning content with contemporary social standards and the responsibility of platforms to avoid content that could negatively influence public opinion and behaviour.

OTT platforms are urged to voluntarily adhere to these guidelines to safeguard public interest.

Failure to comply could lead to stricter regulatory measures under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the NDPS Act, 1985.