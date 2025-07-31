Government highlights framework for tackling misinformation in print, TV, and digital

New Delhi: The government has restated its regulatory framework to tackle fake news and misinformation across print, television, and digital platforms. Measures include adherence to journalistic codes, content regulation under existing laws, and targeted action against platforms found violating norms.

In a statement to the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said, “The government has a sovereign duty to tackle fake news and misinformation.”

For the print media, newspapers are required to follow the Norms of Journalistic Conduct issued by the Press Council of India (PCI). These norms prohibit the publication of fake, defamatory, or misleading content.

As per Section 14 of the Press Council Act, the Council is empowered to conduct inquiries into alleged violations and may issue warnings, admonitions, or censures to newspapers, editors, or journalists.

For the television sector, content is regulated under the Programme Code defined in the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995. The Code bars content that is obscene, defamatory, or deliberately misleading.

The Cable Television Network (Amendment) Rules, 2021 establish a three-tier grievance redressal system to address violations. Appropriate action is taken where breaches are found.

In the digital space, publishers of news and current affairs are governed by the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Part III of the Rules outlines a Code of Ethics for digital news publishers and online curated content providers, including OTT platforms.

OTT platforms are required not to transmit any content prohibited by prevailing laws. They must also self-classify content based on age suitability, particularly in relation to nudity and sexual content, and implement adequate parental controls to restrict children’s access to inappropriate material.

The government has also set up a Fact Check Unit (FCU) under the Press Information Bureau (PIB) in November 2019 to counter misinformation related to the central government. The unit verifies news from authorised sources and disseminates correct information via its social media platforms.

Under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000, the government may block websites, social media handles, and online posts in the interest of India’s sovereignty, defence, national security, and public order.

“The government has issued an advisory dated February 19, 2025 to OTT platforms and their self-regulatory bodies to ensure adherence to Indian laws and the Code of Ethics under the IT Rules, 2021,” Dr Murugan told the House.