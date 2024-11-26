Google's US antitrust trial over online ad empire concludes

New Delhi: The US Department of Justice delivered its final arguments on Monday in an antitrust case against Google, accusing the tech giant of illegally dominating the online advertising technology sector.

The trial focused on allegations that Google monopolised markets for publisher ad servers and advertiser ad networks, effectively controlling the ad exchanges that connect buyers and sellers.

Google's defense argued that the case misapplies US antitrust laws, suggesting that the Justice Department is forcing Google to adapt its services to favour competitors. They emphasised that the issues highlighted were from years ago, when Google was still developing its technology.

Publishers testified during the trial that they were essentially locked into using Google's services due to the lack of viable alternatives for accessing significant advertising demand.

One notable example cited was News Corp., which estimated a potential loss of at least $9 million in ad revenue in 2017 if they had switched from Google's ad network.

Suppose Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled that Google violated antitrust laws. In that case, she might mandate the divestiture of Google Ad Manager, which includes both the company's publisher ad server and its ad exchange.

Google had previously offered to sell its ad exchange to settle an EU investigation, but this proposal was deemed insufficient by European publishers.

The court proceedings are now in the hands of Judge Brinkema, who will decide on the matter by the end of the year. The outcome could significantly impact Google's business model and potentially lead to structural changes within its advertising operations.