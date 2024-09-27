Google's antitrust battles: Sundar Pichai predicts years of legal challenges

New Delhi: Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc. (Google's parent company), has predicted that Google's ongoing antitrust battles could last for several years. Despite these legal challenges, Pichai assured that they do not pose an immediate threat to the company's business.

Google is currently embroiled in two separate antitrust cases brought by the US Justice Department. One case alleges Google's illegal dominance in digital advertising, while the other focuses on its control of online search. The advertising trial has recently commenced, and in the search case, which Google lost, Judge Amit Mehta is aiming to resolve final issues by August.

Regarding the search case ruling, Pichai commented, "We definitely disagree with the ruling, but it's still in the middle of the remedies phase. And you know, we will appeal, and this process will likely take many years."

The legal proceedings are unfolding against a backdrop of rapid technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence, where Google is striving to establish a strong foothold. Industry experts note that by the time these cases conclude, the tech landscape may have undergone significant changes.

In the advertising case, if the government prevails, it could lead to a breakup of Google and the forced sale of some assets. Google is expected to appeal any such decision, arguing that it has competed fairly against rivals like Facebook and Amazon.

Pichai highlighted the potential length of the appeals process by referencing Google's recent victory against a €1.5 billion antitrust fine in the European Union General Court, which came more than four years after the initial penalty.