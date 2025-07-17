Google’s AI ‘Zero-Click’ feed is draining publisher traffic worldwide

New Delhi: Google has recently introduced AI-generated summaries, known as AI Overviews, within its Discover feed on iOS and Android in the US.

These concise, three-line snippets, often covering trending lifestyle topics, replace traditional headlines and publisher logos.

While AI summaries have so far been introduced in Google Discover only in the US, there is a strong possibility that the feature will be rolled out globally, including in India. If that happens, Indian publishers could face the same issues as their global counterparts—losing valuable traffic as users get key information without clicking through to the original article. This could lead to a sharp drop in ad revenue and force publishers to rethink how they distribute and monetise content in an increasingly AI-driven ecosystem.

This move signals a broader shift in how Google delivers content. By integrating AI tools directly into search experiences, such as AI Overviews and AI Mode, users can absorb information immediately without needing to click through to the original article. While Google argues these features still send “valuable traffic” to publishers, many in the media industry contend otherwise.

The decline in traditional clicks is increasingly evident. Analytics firm SimilarWeb reported that the proportion of news-related searches resulting in zero-clicks has surged from 56% in May 2024 to about 69% in May 2025. During the same period, overall organic traffic to news websites dropped from more than 2.3 billion visits to under 1.7 billion, according to reports.

Specific outlets are already suffering. Several well-known sites have shut down in part due to the impact of AI-driven “zero-click” consumption. Even major publishers like Business Insider and HuffPost report dramatic traffic declines; Business Insider, for instance, saw a 55% drop in organic search referrals between April 2022 and April 2025, according to a Wall Street Journal Report.

In response, industry-wide concerns have escalated. A coalition of independent European publishers filed an antitrust complaint with the European Commission and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, accusing Google of abusing its dominant search position by prioritising AI Overviews without offering an opt‑out mechanism or compensation.

In Brazil and the US, similar lawsuits are underway, with publishers demanding licensing deals and fair remuneration for the use of their content.

Publishers are racing to adapt. Many are exploring alternative revenue models, such as subscriptions, events, newsletters, and proprietary AI chatbots, to build direct relationships with readers.

On the other hand, Google has launched an “Offerwall” within its ad manager, enabling micropayments, surveys, and newsletter opt-ins as new monetisation avenues, although publishers say such tools may have arrived too late to offset the initial traffic losses.

The broader risk goes far beyond lost clicks; it threatens journalism’s entire business model. With AI platforms like ChatGPT and Perplexity redirecting even more engagement away from publisher websites, industry experts warn that the media landscape may be approaching a tipping point.

As publishers grapple with declining ecosystem fundamentals, the outcome hinges upon regulatory interventions, AI licensing agreements, and publishers’ agility in adopting new strategies. Whether journalism can survive this AI-driven era will depend on striking a fair balance between innovation and sustainable content creation.