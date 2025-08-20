New Delhi: Many people turn to the internet for quick help with bookings or services, but for some Google users this convenience has ended up costing them. Google’s AI Overviews feature, designed to provide faster answers at the top of search results, has been linked to displaying fake customer support numbers, according to the report.

A recent case highlighted the risks. A Facebook user, Alex Rivlin, reported that he had searched for a Royal Caribbean shuttle booking contact on Google. The AI Overview displayed what appeared to be an official number at the top of the results. Rivlin said he called the number and spoke to someone claiming to represent the company. The individual allegedly requested his credit card details to confirm the booking and later demanded additional fees and personal information. Rivlin became suspicious and ended the call, but soon noticed unauthorised charges on his card, which he was able to block.

According to the report, further investigation showed that the same phone number had also been circulated as a support line for other cruise operators, including Disney and Carnival’s Princess line. The report noted that while such scams are not new, the use of artificial intelligence has widened their reach. Fraudsters typically plant fake contact numbers across websites, forums, and review pages. Once repeated often enough, search systems may treat them as credible information. With AI Overviews, these numbers are now being surfaced directly in search summaries, making them appear more convincing.

The pattern has been observed elsewhere. Earlier this year, a Reddit user reported a similar incident while searching for Southwest Airlines’ support line. The AI-generated summary allegedly displayed a false number, which connected the user to a scammer. Because AI Overviews compile information from across the internet, they can unintentionally amplify fraudulent listings that have already been seeded online. Even manual searches sometimes present these numbers on pages that appear authentic, making them harder to identify as deceptive.

The scale of the issue has raised concern. According to StatCounter, around one in four Google searches in the United States displayed AI Overviews in the second quarter of 2025. That level of visibility gives fraudsters significant scope to reach people searching for customer support.

Google has not yet issued a public statement on the matter. Until then, experts cited in the report suggest that users avoid relying on AI-generated summaries for customer service contacts. Instead, they recommend verifying details through official company websites or trusted directories. At a time when online scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, such precautions could help prevent financial loss and the theft of personal information.