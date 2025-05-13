Google unveils refreshed 'G' logo after a decade

New Delhi: Google has officially rolled out an updated version of its iconic 'G' logo after nearly ten years.

The redesign replaces the familiar four solid colour blocks—red, blue, yellow, and green—with a gradient effect.

This modernisation aligns with Google's evolving brand identity, particularly its focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and sleek, mobile-friendly aesthetics.

The new 'G' logo was first spotted on the Google Search app for iOS, with the update also appearing on Android devices via the Google app version 16.18 (beta).

According to reports from 9to5Google, the gradient design mirrors the visual style of Google’s AI-driven products, such as the Gemini generative AI assistant, which features blue-to-purple gradients in its branding. The shift from distinct colour segments to a fluid transition is seen as an effort to sync Google’s iconography with its AI portfolio and the Material You design language.

The last major overhaul of the 'G' logo occurred on September 1, 2015, when Google introduced the circular, four-colour design alongside its shift to the Product Sans typeface for the main "Google" wordmark. That redesign was part of a broader rebranding effort following the formation of Google’s parent company, Alphabet. The 2015 'G' replaced a lowercase white 'g' on a blue background, which had been in use prior to the company’s adoption of a more vibrant, multi-colored identity.

Google has not yet commented officially on the reasons behind the logo refresh or its plans for a broader rollout across platforms and services.