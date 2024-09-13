Google unveils confidential matching for advertisers

New Delhi: Confidential matching was launched by Google, as another addition towards the privacy-first approach it has embraced.

This option grants advertisers the opportunity to use confidential computing in connecting first-party data for both the purpose of targeting audiences and measuring campaigns.

Kamal Janardhan, Senior Director of Product Management, Measurement said, “We’re committed to making confidential computing and other complementary technologies accessible to everyone. That is why confidential matching will be available at no additional cost to customers.”

Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab, said, “IAB Tech Lab has been advocating for privacy-enhancing technologies for years. Google's use of confidential computing shows the continued momentum in adopting PET-powered solutions. We look forward to working with Google and others across the industry to evolve Tech Lab's technical best practices and guidelines, open technical standards, and open-source solutions. We need collaboration in these areas to ensure the success of privacy-enhancing technologies in the digital ad economy.”

During processing, data is protected by this technology that is based on Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs). Therefore, even Google does not have access to this information.

Key points:

- Confidential matching allows for protection of sensitive business data during processing through Google Cloud’s Confidential Space that is trusted in finance and healthcare sectors.

- TEEs provide additional security by offering transparency and proof of correct data processing.

- As part of its wider privacy objective, confidential matching is now the default for Customer Match in Google Ads; more features are expected soon.

Having stepped away from using third-party cookies, the corporation has increasingly focused on privacy technologies; with confidential computing taking lead in terms of secure advertisement driven by data.