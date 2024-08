New Delhi: Google LLC introduced the Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI) on Thursday, aimed at addressing AI security risks.

Members include Amazon, Intel, Microsoft, Nvidia, and OpenAI.

The coalition will focus on AI software supply chain security, preparing cybersecurity defenders, and AI security governance.

Google also added, “CoSAI will collaborate with Frontier Model Forum, Partnership on AI, Open Source Security Foundation, and ML Commons to promote responsible AI.”