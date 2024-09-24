Google TV's new home panel brings smart home control to every device

New Delhi: Google is set to launch a major update for its Google TV platform, just as it prepares to introduce its new streaming device, the Google TV Streamer. The update brings a host of new features, including a smart home control center, AI-powered screensavers, a dedicated sports page, and more.

One of the most significant additions to Google TV is a new home panel that acts as a central hub for controlling compatible smart home devices. Users can easily manage their lights, thermostats, security cameras, and other smart gadgets directly from their TV. The panel also includes doorbell notifications, allowing users to see who's at their door without interrupting their viewing.

Google TV is also gaining several AI-powered features. The platform can now generate custom screensaver artwork based on user-provided prompts. Additionally, Google's Gemini AI is being used to provide concise summaries of top shows and movies, season-by-season breakdowns, and audience reviews.

For sports enthusiasts, Google TV has introduced a new sports page. This dedicated section brings together live and upcoming games, sports commentary, YouTube highlights, and personalized recommendations.

Google TV is also expanding its reach. The platform is now available on more TV models from brands like Hisense and TCL, as well as projectors from Epson, Vankyo, and XGIMI.

Additionally, Google is launching Google TV in several new countries, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The Google TV Streamer, which is set to launch, marks the end of Google's Chromecast line.