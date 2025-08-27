Google Translate rolls out AI Live Translate in India; practice beta starts

New Delhi: Google announced on Tuesday the rolling out of two Gemini-driven features in the Translate app – real-time live conversations and a new language practice experience.

The rollout includes India in the first wave.

The company said in a blog that people translate about 1 trillion words each month across Translate, Search, Lens and Circle to Search, and the update aims to make those interactions more natural and useful.

The new Live translate mode lets two people speak back and forth while the app plays audio translations and shows transcripts for both languages on the screen.

It supports more than 70 languages, including Arabic, French, Hindi, Korean, Spanish and Tamil, and is designed to switch intelligently between speakers by detecting pauses, accents and intonation.

Google said its voice and speech recognition models help isolate sounds so conversations work in noisy places like airports and cafes. Live translate is available in the U.S., India and Mexico on Android and iOS.

Google is also piloting language practice, an adaptive listening-and-speaking experience inside Translate. Users set their level and goals, then get tailored practice sessions that can include listening to a conversation and tapping words they hear, or practicing speaking with hints when needed.

The beta starts this week on Android and iOS for English speakers practicing Spanish or French, and for Spanish, French and Portuguese speakers practicing English, with progress tracked daily.

Both features use the Gemini family’s reasoning and multimodal capabilities, which Google says have improved translation quality, multimodal translation and text-to-speech inside Translate. The company frames the update as moving “beyond simple language-to-language translation” toward helping users learn, understand and navigate conversations.

How to try Live Translate

Open the Translate app, tap Live translate, choose your languages and start speaking to see and hear translations in real time. For learning, tap Practice, set your proficiency and goals, and jump into generated scenarios that adapt to your level.