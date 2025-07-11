Google to roll out ads in AI Overviews in India later this year

New Delhi: Google plans to roll out advertisements within its AI Overviews feature in India later this year.

The move, unveiled at the Google Marketing Live India event on Thursday, July 10, comes alongside the introduction of a suite of AI-powered marketing tools aimed at helping businesses connect with India’s growing digital consumer base.

AI Overviews, which provide AI-generated summaries at the top of Google Search results, will soon feature “Sponsored” ads in English on both mobile and desktop platforms. These ads, drawn from existing Search, Shopping, Performance Max, and AI Max for Search campaigns, will be labelled to distinguish them from organic content.

The expansion follows testing in the United States, where ads were introduced in AI Overviews in May 2024 for mobile and extended to desktop in May 2025. “As people discover and make decisions in new ways, this expansion gives businesses more opportunities to reach broader audiences,” said Dan Taylor, Vice President of Global Ads at Google, during a virtual media roundtable.

India, Google’s largest user market with over 870 million internet users, is the first country outside the US to receive AI Mode, a conversational AI search feature launched earlier this week.

The introduction of ads in AI Overviews aligns with this rollout, capitalising on a reported 10% growth in queries triggering AI-generated summaries in key markets like India.

In addition to ads in AI Overviews, Google introduced its “Generated for You” feature within Product Studio, set to launch later this year. This AI-powered tool analyses a merchant’s product catalogue to create tailored images and videos for use across Google platforms, including Google Shopping, Google Business Profiles, and Google Ads. The feature also leverages trend analysis to suggest campaign concepts and seasonal promotions, helping brands stand out in a competitive market.

Google also announced shoppable connected TV ads on YouTube and interactive mobile masthead ads.