Google to integrate AI into NBCUniversal's Paris Olympics broadcast

New Delhi: Google is set to integrate artificial intelligence into NBCUniversal's broadcast of the Paris Olympics, allowing sports commentators to leverage AI for enhanced explanations of competitions, the tech giant announced on Thursday.

This partnership with NBCUniversal and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee marks Google as the official search AI partner of Team USA, marking a collaboration between a tech company and a sports nonprofit.

The initiative aims to modernise NBCUniversal's coverage to cater to audiences who consume content beyond traditional live television, particularly targeting younger viewers accustomed to online video clips. NBCUniversal plans to introduce personalised AI-generated daily recaps narrated by AI versions of figures like sports commentator Al Michaels.

During the Olympics' daytime and primetime broadcasts, NBCUniversal anchors will utilise Google Search's AI capabilities to provide comprehensive overviews and answer specific questions about various sports, such as the significance of pool-lane assignments in swimming events.

Additionally, comedian Leslie Jones, who will join as a commentator in Paris, will engage viewers using Google's Gemini AI model to quickly grasp new sports and deliver insights.

The Paris Olympics are scheduled to commence on July 26, marking the beginning of this integration of AI into the global sporting event's broadcast.