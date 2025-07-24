0

Google tests shopping-style ads in Gmail Promotions tab

Gmail’s Promotions tab begins showing carousel-style product ads with details like price and shipping offers, pushing Google’s native commerce strategy further into inboxes

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Google is testing a new ad format that brings visually rich product listings directly into the Gmail Promotions tab, turning it into a mini shopping destination. The format is designed to support ecommerce advertisers by integrating a product-forward layout into users’ inboxes.

According to a report by Search Engine Land, the experimental ad unit displays a featured product with an image and brand name. When clicked, the ad expands to showcase multiple products in a side-by-side tile layout. Each tile includes key ecommerce elements such as the product image, name, price, average star rating, and promotional labels like “Free shipping”.

A screenshot shared by Thomas Eccel, Head of Google Ads at JvM IMPACT, featured products from iRobot and Wybot pool cleaners. The Wybot listing appeared in a comparison-style carousel, mimicking the Shopping format typically seen across other Google surfaces.

This development signals a deeper integration of commerce into Google’s email ecosystem. By combining Demand Gen targeting with Shopping-style presentation, the format aims to drive product discovery and encourage purchasing behaviour within Gmail, a space traditionally reserved for informational and promotional messages.

As per the report, this move reflects Google’s broader push to embed native-style advertising experiences across its platforms. If the test yields positive results, the format could be extended to other Demand Gen channels, including YouTube and Google Discover.

 

