Google to trim advertising, sales and marketing teams in India: Report

New Delhi: Google is reportedly preparing for a fresh round of layoffs that will impact its advertising, sales, and marketing teams in India.

According to a Business Standard report, Google’s restructuring will primarily affect non-technical roles within its advertising, sales, and marketing departments in India, key hubs for the company’s operations in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Hyderabad and Bengaluru offices, which house significant portions of Google’s India workforce, are expected to face the most substantial changes, stated the report.

While the exact number of job cuts remains undisclosed, the layoffs are anticipated to begin as early as next month, as per the news reports.

In January 2023, Alphabet cut 12,000 jobs globally, representing 6% of its workforce, and continued with smaller reductions in 2024, including hundreds in its ad sales team and cloud division.

India’s advertising and marketing teams are critical to Google’s revenue, given the country’s booming digital ad market, projected to reach $12 billion by 2025. However, the rise of AI tools capable of generating and optimising ads has prompted Google to reassess staffing needs in these areas.

A Google spokesperson declined to comment on the India-specific layoffs when contacted by Reuters, reiterating the company’s focus on “operating more effectively.”