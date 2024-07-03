Google seeks advertisers’ disclosure for ‘digitally altered’ election ads

New Delhi: On Monday, Google announced it would streamline how advertisers disclose election ads featuring digitally altered content depicting real or realistic-looking people or events, as part of its efforts to combat election misinformation.

Advertisers must now check a box in the "altered or synthetic content" section of their campaign settings to comply with updated disclosure requirements under Google's political content policy.

The proliferation of generative AI, capable of rapidly creating text, images, and video from prompts, has raised concerns about potential misuse. Deepfakes, which convincingly manipulate content to misrepresent individuals, further blur the lines between truth and fiction.

Google specified that for feeds, Shorts on mobile, and in-stream ads on computers and TVs, an in-ad disclosure will be automatically generated. Advertisers using other formats must craft a prominent disclosure statement themselves, tailored to fit the ad context. The wording of these disclosures will vary based on the specifics of each ad, according to Google.

In related developments during India's recent general election, viral fake videos featuring Bollywood actors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the issue of AI-generated content influencing political discourse. OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, reported disrupting five covert influence operations using its AI models for deceptive online activities aimed at manipulating public opinion or political outcomes.

Last year, Meta Platforms pledged transparency by requiring advertisers on Facebook and Instagram to disclose the use of AI or other digital tools for altering or creating political, social, or election-related advertisements.