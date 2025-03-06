Google search gets supercharged with new AI mode

New Delhi: Google has announced an expansion of its artificial intelligence capabilities within its Search platform, introducing an upgraded version of AI Overviews and a new feature called “AI Mode.”

Google’s AI Overviews, which provide concise, AI-generated summaries atop traditional search results, are now powered by the company’s latest Gemini 2.0 model. This upgrade, initially rolled out in the United States, enhances the feature’s ability to tackle complex queries, such as advanced math problems, coding challenges, and multimodal searches involving text, images, and other data types.

According to Robby Stein, Vice-President of Product on Google’s Search team, “People are bringing more complex questions to Google, and Gemini 2.0 delivers faster, higher-quality responses, appearing more often for these types of queries.”

The company also broadened access to AI Overviews, eliminating the need for users to sign in and extending availability to teenagers.

The centerpiece of Google’s announcement is the debut of “AI Mode,” an experimental feature designed for power users seeking deeper, AI-driven exploration. Available initially to Google One AI Premium subscribers ($19.99/month) through the Search Labs program, AI Mode transforms the search interface into a full-page, chatbot-like experience. Unlike AI Overviews, which offer succinct summaries, AI Mode delivers in-depth, reasoning-based responses to nuanced, multi-part questions.

Google describes AI Mode as leveraging a custom version of Gemini 2.0 with a “query fan-out” technique—conducting multiple related searches across diverse data sources simultaneously to compile a comprehensive answer. For example, a query like “What’s the difference in sleep tracking features between a smart ring, smartwatch, and tracking mat?” triggers a multi-step process that plans, searches, and refines results in real time. Users can ask follow-up questions, upload images, or use voice input, with responses incorporating web content, Google’s Knowledge Graph, and shopping data for billions of products.

“Power users have been asking for AI responses on more of their searches,” Google stated in a blog post. “AI Mode lets you ask whatever’s on your mind and get a helpful AI-powered response with the ability to go further.”

The feature, still in its early testing phase, is accessible via a new tab alongside traditional search filters like Images and News. Non-subscribers can join a waitlist through Google Labs to gain access as testing expands.