Google rolls out experimental AI search mode to users in India

New Delhi: Google has introduced its experimental AI-powered search feature, referred to as "AI mode", to users in India. The company stated that the tool is in the testing phase and can be accessed by opting in through Search Labs.

According to the report, the feature is designed as a Q&A-style search interface. Users who enrol in the programme can enter complex, multi-part queries in English. For instance, queries such as “My kids are 4 and 7 and have lots of energy. Suggest creative ways to get them active and moving indoors, especially on hot days, without needing a lot of space or expensive toys” are supported. The feature also enables users to ask follow-up questions to refine results.

Google has not confirmed whether support for Indian languages will be added or when such an update might be available.

Initially launched in the United States for premium subscribers earlier this year, AI mode was later made available more broadly following the company’s Google IO event. The search tool has since incorporated features such as shopping integration, voice and image search support, and advertisements.

For users in India, voice and image search functionalities are already enabled. The company highlighted that voice remains a widely used input method in the country. AI mode is powered by a customised version of Google’s Gemini 2.5 model. According to the report, the company noted that early adopters are entering search queries that are two to three times longer than usual.

India, with over 870 million internet users, continues to serve as one of Google’s largest markets and a key region for testing multilingual user behaviour.

The rollout of AI mode appears to be part of Google’s effort to retain users exploring alternative chat-based AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Perplexity.

In addition to AI mode, Google has been promoting features like "AI Overviews", which summarise search results. The company reported in April that more than 1.5 billion users globally have accessed AI Overviews.

However, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal earlier this month, the increasing use of these AI-powered tools may be contributing to a decline in traffic to some publishers from organic search.