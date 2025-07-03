Google proposes search result changes to avoid EU antitrust fine

New Delhi: Alphabet’s Google has put forward new proposals to modify its search result displays in a bid to address European Union antitrust concerns and avoid a potential fine, according to a document obtained by Reuters.

The move comes as the tech giant faces mounting pressure from the European Commission, which charged Google in March with violating the Digital Markets Act (DMA) by favouring its own services, such as Google Shopping, Google Hotels, and Google Flights, over competitors.

The proposed changes include creating a dedicated box at the top of Google’s search page for a competing vertical search service (VSS), selected based on objective, non-discriminatory criteria. This box would feature the same format, information, and features as Google’s own services and include links to specialised search engines for hotels, airlines, restaurants, and transport services. Google also offered a second box to highlight direct links to these sectors, aiming to provide rivals with greater visibility.

The European Commission, alongside Google’s competitors, will review these proposals during a workshop scheduled for July 7-8 in Brussels.

The DMA, a landmark regulation designed to curb Big Tech’s market dominance, mandates fair treatment of competitors and greater consumer choice. If found in breach, Google risks a fine of up to 10% of its global annual revenue, which could amount to $35 billion based on Alphabet’s 2024 earnings of $350 billion.

This latest proposal follows earlier attempts by Google to address EU concerns, including changes announced in November 2024 that expanded search result units to highlight comparison sites and introduced new ad formats for competitors.

However, rivals and regulators deemed those adjustments inadequate, prompting the European Commission to prepare formal charges, with a final ruling expected by early 2026.

Google’s history with EU antitrust regulators is fraught, with fines exceeding €8 billion since 2017 for abuses related to Google Shopping, Android, and AdSense.