Google proposes loosening search deals to dodge stricter antitrust penalties

New Delhi: Google has put forward a proposal to ease its search engine deals with companies like Apple.

Following a US court ruling that declared Google's dominance in online search illegal, the tech giant suggested adjustments to its agreements to avoid drastic measures like divesting its Chrome browser.

Under Google's proposal, these agreements would become non-exclusive, allowing device manufacturers and browser developers the flexibility to choose different default search engines annually.

However, Google's plan does not involve ending revenue-sharing deals, which have been lucrative for partners like Apple, reportedly earning them $20 billion in 2022.

This proposal is set to be discussed in an upcoming trial in April, where the US Department of Justice will argue for more extensive remedies, including possibly forcing Google to sell off Chrome and parts of its Android system. Google insists these changes will promote innovation while maintaining its partnerships.