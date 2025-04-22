Google pays Rs 20.24 crore to settle Android TV antitrust case in India

Mumbai: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved a settlement proposal from tech giant Google LLC in an antitrust case related to its Android TV platform. As part of the settlement, Google will pay Rs 20.24 crore and implement changes to its business practices in the smart TV segment.



The case centered around allegations that Google abused its dominant position in the market by imposing restrictive agreements on smart TV manufacturers. According to the CCI's investigation, Google’s Android Smart TV operating system held a dominant share of the market for licensable smart TV platforms in India. The Google Play Store also maintained a stronghold as the primary app store for Android-based smart TVs.

The regulator found that Google had agreements in place that prevented manufacturers from developing or using modified versions of the Android operating system, commonly referred to as Android forks. These restrictions effectively stifled competition and limited innovation in the smart TV ecosystem.

In response, Google applied for a settlement. The CCI reviewed the proposal and invited public objections and suggestions before ultimately approving the agreement.

Under the terms of the settlement, Google has introduced what it calls the “New India Agreement.” This new framework offers manufacturers standalone licenses for the Google Play Store and Play Services, rather than requiring them to bundle these products with the Android operating system. The move is expected to give manufacturers greater freedom and flexibility, encouraging a more competitive and open smart TV market in India.

This marks the first time Google has settled a case under the revised Competition Act, which now allows for such resolutions through commitments and settlements. The CCI stated that the changes proposed by Google aim to address the anti-competitive concerns and promote fair competition in the digital device space.