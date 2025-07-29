Google officials appear before ED in online betting probe

New Delhi: Officials from Google appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation into money laundering and the alleged promotion of illegal online betting and gambling platforms, sources said.

Executives from Meta, however, did not turn up for questioning.

The ED had initially summoned representatives from both Google and Meta for deposition on July 21. Following a request for more time, the agency rescheduled the appearance to July 28.

According to the report, the agency may also record the statement of Google’s designated compliance officer under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in addition to collecting relevant documents from the company.

A Google spokesperson told PTI last week, “We are committed to keeping our platforms safe and secure, prohibiting the promotion of illegal gambling ads. We are extending our full support and cooperation to investigating agencies to hold bad actors responsible and keep users safe.”

Meta, formerly Facebook, has not yet responded to the summons.

The ED is examining the operations of several platforms accused of hosting or promoting illegal betting content, and is also investigating how such ads were placed on digital platforms and app stores. The agency is trying to understand the processes that enabled the visibility of these ads on widely-used portals.

Some actors, celebrities, and sportspersons are also under the agency’s scanner and may be asked to appear as part of the probe.

According to the ED, these betting and gambling platforms misled users and siphoned off large sums of money. They are accused of laundering funds and evading taxes worth several crores of rupees.

Google, in a broader statement, said: “Our continuous AI advancements, complemented by human expertise, ensure all ads on our surfaces comply with local laws and our strict ad policies, and protect users from evolving threats. Last year alone, we removed 247.4 million ads and suspended 2.9 million advertiser accounts in India.”

The ED is currently investigating more than a dozen such cases across the country. These include the high-profile Mahadev Online Book (MOB) app case, whose key promoters are based in Chhattisgarh.