Google News VP Shailesh Prakash steps down

New Delhi: Shailesh Prakash, Vice-President of Google News, has stepped down from his position.

His exit was first reported by The Wall Street Journal and is effective immediately. He will assist briefly with the transition.

Prakash joined Google in late 2022 after a decade at The Washington Post, where he worked on the company's digital transformation efforts, including its in-house ad technology.

His career spans several tech companies, including Sun Microsystems, Motorola, Netscape, Microsoft, and Sears Holdings.