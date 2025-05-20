Google nearly acquired Netflix, reveals CEO Sundar Pichai

New Delhi: Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed that Google once came close to acquiring Netflix, the global streaming giant, following “super intense” internal debates.

Speaking on the All-In Podcast, Pichai reflected on the decision as a significant missed opportunity, though he stopped short of calling it a regret, musing that it belongs to “a different part of the multiverse.”

The comments, reported in multiple news reports, have sparked speculation about how the entertainment landscape might have looked with Netflix under Google’s umbrella.

Pichai, who has led Google since 2015, did not specify when the acquisition talks occurred but noted they likely predated Netflix’s global expansion in 2016, which propelled its subscriber base to over 300 million. “We debated Netflix at some point, super intensely inside,” he said, hinting at the heated discussions that ultimately led Google to focus on its user-generated content platform, YouTube, instead of pursuing Netflix’s premium, data-driven storytelling model.

The revelation sheds light on Google’s strategic deliberations at a time when streaming was emerging as a dominant force. Google has a history of high-profile acquisitions, including YouTube, Android, and Fitbit, but missing Netflix stands out as a notable exception. “There are acquisitions we debated hard… maybe Netflix,” Pichai said, acknowledging the alternate path that could have paired Netflix’s original content prowess with Google’s technological infrastructure.

Pichai emphasised Alphabet’s focus on technology-driven innovation over traditional acquisitions, citing successes like Waymo and DeepMind. “We’re not just looking to invest capital in other attractive businesses—that’s not who we are,” he said, underscoring Google’s commitment to building rather than buying its way into new markets. Despite the missed opportunity, Pichai expressed pride in Google’s achievements, particularly in AI and research, which continue to shape its future.

Netflix, now a standalone entertainment titan, has thrived on its own path, while Google has solidified YouTube’s dominance in user-generated content. The near-acquisition, though a footnote in tech history, highlights the high-stakes decisions that shape the industry. As Pichai put it, “In a world of butterfly effects, there were alternate paths.” For now, those paths remain unexplored, leaving observers to wonder what might have been.