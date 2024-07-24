Google names Sanjay Gupta as APAC President

Sanjay Gupta has been promoted to President, APAC at Google, succeeding Scott Beaumont, who is retiring after 16 years of service.

Gupta joined Google in November 2019 from Disney Star India, where he was the Country Manager.

He joined Star India as COO in April 2009 from Bharti Airtel, where he was the Chief Marketing Officer, running marketing, sales, and distribution.

Before Airtel, he worked at Hindustan Unilever, leading marketing for Oral Care and Home Care.

Scott Beaumont joined Google in 2019 from his mobile software start-up, Refresh Mobile, which he founded in 2004.

Before Refresh Mobile, Beaumont was EVP of Business Development for T-Mobile International, where he helped establish the T-Mobile Venture Fund and managed T-Mobile's key international strategic relationships.