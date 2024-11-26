Google, Meta and TikTok urge Australia to delay social media ban for children

New Delhi: Tech giants Google, TikTok and Meta Platforms have called on the Australian government to postpone a bill aimed at banning social media access for children under the age of 16.

The request comes as the Australian Parliament moves towards concluding its session for the year, with plans to pass the legislation by week's end.

The proposed law, which has garnered support across the political spectrum, including from the opposition Liberal Party, seeks to impose some of the world's strictest controls on children's use of social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly known as Twitter).

The initiative by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government is part of a broader effort to protect young Australians from the perceived harms of social media, including issues related to mental health, privacy, and exposure to inappropriate content.

Both Google and Meta have expressed concerns over the rapid legislative process, highlighting the need for a more thorough evaluation of the age-verification technologies that would be pivotal to enforcing the ban.

In their submissions to the Parliament, they argue that the government should wait for the completion of an age-verification trial, slated to finish next year, before proceeding with such a sweeping policy change.

Meta, the parent company of both Instagram and Facebook, labelled the bill as "inconsistent and ineffective" without further consultation, pointing out potential unintended consequences such as isolating children or driving them to less regulated digital spaces. They advocate for a system where age verification is managed by app stores rather than individual platforms, which could simplify the process and enhance privacy protections.

Google echoed these sentiments, warning that without understanding the full implications of the age assurance mechanisms proposed, neither the industry nor the public would be prepared for the changes. This could lead to confusion and inefficiencies in how the ban would be implemented and enforced.

TikTok, similarly, has voiced its concerns, describing the legislation as "rushed" and "unworkable." The company highlighted potential privacy issues and suggested that the lack of clarity in the bill could push young users towards less safe, unregulated internet spaces. TikTok advocates for a more nuanced approach, emphasising the need for age-appropriate digital environments rather than outright bans.