Google Lens integrates with YouTube Shorts for visual search

New Delhi: YouTube is introducing Google Lens to its Shorts platform, enabling users to search for objects, landmarks, or products directly within videos.

The feature, now in beta, will roll out in the coming weeks, Google announced Thursday.

Users can pause a Short on the YouTube mobile app, tap the "Lens" button, and highlight or tap an item to trigger a search. Results, like visual matches or details, appear overlaid on the video.

For example, viewers can identify landmarks in travel Shorts or find products like clothing. A "Translate" option also lets users translate captions in-video.

Powered by Google Lens’ AI, the feature sets Shorts apart from TikTok and Instagram Reels, which lack similar capabilities.

However, it won’t work with Shorts containing YouTube Shopping links or paid promotions, and no ads will appear in search results during beta.

Creators may benefit from increased engagement, as viewers can explore products shown in Shorts, potentially boosting affiliate revenue.

Some skeptics, though, call it redundant, citing tools like Circle to Search. A user on X remarked, “Another feature crowding the app—do we need this?”

The beta begins this week, with full rollout expected soon on Android and iOS.