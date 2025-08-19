New Delhi: After facing criticism over its opaque method of determining “trusted” news sources for search rankings, Google on Monday gave users the power to choose their own trusted sources.

Google rolled out its new Preferred Sources feature in India two years after its core update prioritised legacy media platforms as “trusted” sources.

BestMediaInfo, the most impactful and trusted B2B news platform in the Indian Media and Entertainment sector, focusing on advertising and marketing, on Tuesday released a comprehensive guide to help users add the platform as a preferred source.

This will ensure that content from trusted outlets like BestMediaInfo appears more prominently in their Top Stories feed.

Launched in August 2010 and led by Editor-in-Chief Niraj Sharma, BestMediaInfo has consistently been at the forefront of delivering authoritative news in the media, marketing and advertising space.

As part of the BMI Group, which also operates NewsDrum, NewsDrum Hindi and BuzzInContent, BestMediaInfo continues to drive meaningful change through its journalism of impact.

For professionals and enthusiasts in the advertising and marketing domain, adding BestMediaInfo as a Preferred Source ensures faster access to trusted, in-depth coverage of industry trends, policy changes and market insights.

Why BestMediaInfo should be your “Preferred Source”

BestMediaInfo is renowned for its exclusive and investigative reporting, which has repeatedly influenced policy-level changes in the M&E sector.

In 2022 alone, the platform’s stories led to six significant policy shifts, a testament to its authority and impact.

These milestones underscore BestMediaInfo’s role as a catalyst for change in the industry.

By adding BestMediaInfo to your Preferred Sources, you gain timely access to critical updates on advertising strategies, marketing innovations and regulatory developments.

Whether it’s breaking news on market trends, exclusive interviews with industry leaders or deep dives into consumer behaviour, BestMediaInfo helps you stay ahead in the fast-evolving M&E landscape.

How to add BestMediaInfo to your Preferred Sources

Readers can click the following link and tick the box next to BestMediaInfo: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=bestmediainfo

Follow these steps to prioritise BestMediaInfo in your Google Search experience:

Open Google Search on your device and look up any news-related topic. Locate the Top Stories section and tap the icon on the right-hand side. Use the search option to find “BestMediaInfo.” Select BestMediaInfo as one of your preferred outlets. Refresh the results; stories from BestMediaInfo will start appearing more prominently in your Top Stories feed.

Users can add multiple outlets and adjust their preferences at any time, ensuring a balanced view while prioritising trusted sources like BestMediaInfo.