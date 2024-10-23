Google launches digital marketing apprenticeship in India to train next-gen marketers

New Delhi: Google has announced the launch of its Digital Business Marketing Apprenticeship in India, offering aspiring digital marketers a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience and kickstart their careers.

The two-year program is available in major cities across India, including Hyderabad, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The apprenticeship program is designed for recent graduates and individuals transitioning from other industries who are looking to build a career in digital marketing.

Selected candidates will work closely with expert teams at Google, learning digital marketing strategies across various platforms and gaining practical experience in managing client accounts and optimising ad campaigns.

Program Overview:

Duration: 24 months

Locations: Hyderabad, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Eligibility: Recent graduates or individuals with up to one year of digital marketing experience

Application Deadline: October 23, 2024

Participants will engage in a structured learning environment, covering areas such as Google ad platforms, digital campaign management, and business development. The program aims to equip apprentices with skills and provide them with the potential for full-time employment at Google upon completion.

Google emphasises a multi-round interview process, where candidates will be assessed on problem-solving abilities, creativity, and collaboration skills.