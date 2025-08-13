Google launches Commerce Media Suite ahead of the festive season

New Delhi: Google announced the launch of the Commerce Media Suite to help brands and merchants expand reach and increase sales on quick commerce/e-commerce marketplaces.

As part of the suite, Commerce Media, through Google Ads, helps brands reach high-intent shoppers across Google’s surfaces, such as Search, Shopping, YouTube, Display, Discover, and Gmail, driving shoppers directly to quick commerce/e-commerce marketplace listings of the product they’re looking for.

Bhaskar Ramesh, Director, Omni-channel Businesses, Google India, said, “Today, consumers demand immediacy and convenience, clearly demonstrated by the rise of quick commerce. To help brands capitalise on this, Commerce Media Suite opens fresh pathways for discovery across Google and YouTube, driving stronger results on quick commerce as well as e-commerce – a crucial advantage, especially during peak demand seasons.”

Launched ahead of the festive season to help brands capitalise on demand, Commerce Media, through Google Ads, is available to brands on marketplaces such as Blinkit, Swiggy, Zepto, and Myntra.

Anish Acharya, Director-Ad Monetisation and Pricing, Blinkit, said, “In today's cluttered market, Google's Commerce Media Suite offers a significant opportunity for our great brands to cut through the noise and connect with the modern consumer. We believe this will be a game-changer for brands leveraging the growing demand for immediacy, especially with the festive season approaching, making the most of Blinkit's remarkably high conversion rates.”

Google said that early adopters are already seeing strong results. ITC Aashirvaad Select saw a 4x return on ad spend by utilising Google Ads to drive sales on Blinkit.

Similarly, RENÉE Cosmetics leveraged the solution to achieve an 11.5% increase in sales on Blinkit, alongside a 48% lower cost per order, it shared.

The solution empowers brands with Google AI-driven performance, enhanced transparency, self-service options, and access to valuable first-party data from marketplaces. It also offers product-level measurement, allowing brands to assess the impact of their media spend against their product and category-level sales data.