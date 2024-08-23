Google integrates Netflix’s ad inventory into Display & Video 360 (DV360) platform

Google is integrating Netflix’s ad inventory into its Display & Video 360 (DV360) platform, allowing direct access through private marketplaces.

This update enhances targeting and ad placement options, with programmatic guaranteed deals expected by November 2024.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/googlemarketingplatform_were-excited-to-announce-that-netflix-inventory-activity-7232105891154567168-BJ3S?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

Netflix’s new in-house ad tech platform, starting in Canada in November and launching globally in 2025, will provide advertisers with improved buying options and insights.

Google has added Campaign Manager 360 for ad tracking and expanded its partnerships for ad verification. The integration will initially be available in the US, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico, with a global rollout planned.