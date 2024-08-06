Google guilty of maintaining search monopoly: US court

New Delhi: A U.S. judge ruled that Google violated antitrust laws by spending billions to maintain an illegal monopoly as the default search engine. This marks a significant victory for federal authorities challenging Big Tech's dominance.

The ruling sets the stage for a second trial to determine remedies, which could include breaking up Google parent Alphabet, potentially reshaping the online advertising landscape. Google controls about 90% of online search and 95% of smartphone search markets.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta concluded, "Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly." Mehta highlighted that Google paid $26.3 billion in 2021 alone to secure its default search engine status on devices.

The remedy phase could be lengthy, with potential appeals extending to the U.S. Supreme Court, possibly dragging out the legal battle into 2026. Alphabet plans to appeal the ruling, arguing it recognizes Google as the best search engine but restricts its availability.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre hailed the decision as a historic win for competition and the American people. Senator Amy Klobuchar emphasized bipartisan support for antitrust enforcement, calling the ruling a victory for competition.

This case, filed in 2020, was the first major antitrust action against a corporation since Microsoft's 2004 settlement over its Internet Explorer browser. Other tech giants like Meta, Amazon, and Apple have also faced antitrust lawsuits in recent years.