Google Gemini promotes Anuj Gulati as Head of Global Growth Marketing

New Delhi: Google Gemini has appointed Anuj Gulati as Head of Global Growth Marketing.

Gulati shared the news through a LinkedIn post. He has been a part of the company for 12+ years.

As per his LinkedIn profile, he has been promoted from the position of Group Marketing Manager - Developer, Growth and Performance.

He joined Google in 2012 as the Product Marketing Manager for Android.

Before joining Google, he worked as Head of Mobile Products at The Times of India.

He has also worked at Save the Children and Tata Technologies India.

Gulati completed his bachelor’s degree from Mumbai University and his MBA from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS).