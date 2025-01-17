Google Gemini partners with the Associated Press for real-time news integration

New Delhi: Google announced a new partnership with The Associated Press (AP) to bring real-time news updates to its Gemini app.

This collaboration will provide Gemini users with access to breaking news, in-depth reporting, and a wide range of news stories from around the globe, directly within the app's interface.

The AP news integration is expected to roll out to Gemini users in the coming weeks.

“AP and Google’s longstanding relationship is based on working together to provide timely, accurate news and information to global audiences,” says AP Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Kristin Heitmann. “We are pleased Google recognises the value of AP's journalism as well as our commitment to nonpartisan reporting, in the development of its generative AI products."

The integration of AP news into Gemini will leverage the app's advanced AI capabilities to deliver personalised news recommendations to users based on their interests and preferences.