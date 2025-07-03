Google Gemini AI App introduces Veo 3 video generator feature in India

New Delhi: Google has launched its advanced AI video generation tool, Veo 3, in India through the Gemini AI app.

The feature, unveiled at Google I/O 2025 in May, enables subscribers to create photorealistic videos with synchronised audio, including synthesised speech, background music, and sound effects, using simple text or image prompts.

This rollout positions India among the 159 countries now accessing Veo 3.

The Veo 3 feature, available exclusively to Google AI Pro subscribers, allows users to generate up to three 720p-resolution videos per day via the Gemini app.

The AI Pro subscription also includes access to other premium features like the AI filmmaking app Flow, NotebookLM Plus, Gemini integration in Google Workspace apps, and 2TB of cloud storage.

Once the daily limit is reached, users can continue creating videos using Veo 2, an earlier model with fewer capabilities.

Veo 3 stands out for its native audio generation, a feature that sets it apart from competitors like OpenAI’s Sora and startups such as Pika and Runway.

To ensure responsible use, Google has implemented safety measures. All Veo 3-generated videos carry visible and invisible SynthID watermarks to identify them as AI-created, addressing concerns about potential misuse.