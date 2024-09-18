Google features tools to label AI-generated content

Delhi: As AI-generated content becomes increasingly prevalent online, Google is taking proactive steps to combat the spread of misinformation. The tech giant has introduced new measures to clearly identify content that has been created or modified using artificial intelligence (AI).
By embedding specific metadata into AI-generated content, Google aims to provide users with greater transparency and help them distinguish between authentic and AI-manipulated information. These labels will appear in Google Search, Images, and Lens, allowing users to easily determine the origin of the content.
This initiative is part of Google's collaboration with the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) and aligns with the company's broader efforts to promote trust and accuracy in online information.