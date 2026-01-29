New Delhi: Google has faced criticism after sending a legal notice to Kantar Media and Barb that led to the suspension of a service comparing YouTube viewership on television sets with traditional TV channels, according to news reports.

The comparison project, introduced late last year, analysed how YouTube content consumed via TV screens stacked up against broadcast television viewing. Kantar and Barb had described the initiative as a significant development in audience measurement across platforms. Following Google’s intervention, the service has been paused while discussions continue.

A YouTube spokesperson said the measurement activity breached the platform’s policies governing the use of its data and tools. The company said it allows third parties to access information for research and reporting but requires strict adherence to its terms of service. Where those conditions are not met, action is taken, the spokesperson added.

The decision has drawn criticism from industry bodies. Thinkbox, which represents commercial television in the UK, questioned YouTube’s stance, suggesting the move raised concerns around openness. Its chief executive said it was contradictory for YouTube to position itself alongside television for advertising purposes while resisting comparable scrutiny when measurement practices resemble those applied to TV.

YouTube said it continues to engage with measurement organisations but said any partnership must follow principles designed to ensure consistent and comparable metrics for advertisers worldwide.

Barb had previously said the data underpinning the analysis came from 200 YouTube channels selected based on viewing volumes and categorised by content type. Kantar used audio-matching automatic content recognition, a technique commonly applied to identify viewing across linear television and on-demand services, to detect when selected YouTube channels were watched on TV sets by Barb panel members. Google’s objection focused on the use of this audio-matching technology.

As per the news reports, while YouTube does not currently integrate directly with Barb, the company said the two remain in regular discussions. In the UK, YouTube viewing is also measured through other external arrangements, including Ipsos Iris for audience data and partners such as Nielsen, AudienceProject and ISBA’s Origin for advertising measurement.