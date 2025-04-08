Google enhances its AI Mode; enables users to see and search with images

Mumbai: Available exclusively for Google One AI customers, the tech giant has enhanced its AI Mode which helps users see and answer questions about images.

The update combines a custom version of Gemini AI with the company’s Lens image recognition tech, allowing AI Mode Search users to take or upload a picture and receive a “rich, comprehensive response with links” about its contents.

The multimodal update for AI Mode is available starting today and can be accessed in the Google app on Android and iOS.

“AI Mode builds on our years of work on visual search and takes it a step further,” said Robby Stein, VP of product for Google Search in a blog. “With Gemini’s multimodal capabilities, AI Mode can understand the entire scene in an image, including the context of how objects relate to one another and their unique materials, colors, shapes, and arrangements.”