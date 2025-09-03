Google avoids Chrome sale but must share search data in antitrust ruling

New Delhi: On September 2, 2025, US District Judge Amit Mehta delivered a mixed verdict in the antitrust case against Alphabet Inc.’s Google, allowing the tech giant to retain its Chrome browser and continue its search engine deal with Apple, but ordering it to share search data with rivals to foster competition in the online search market.

The ruling stems from a 2020 lawsuit filed by the US Department of Justice (DOJ), which argued that Google’s exclusive agreements with companies like Apple and Samsung stifled competition by securing Google’s position as the default search engine on smartphones and browsers.

These deals, including an estimated $20 billion annual payment to Apple to make Google the default search engine on Safari, were said to create barriers that prevented rivals like Microsoft’s Bing or DuckDuckGo from gaining market share.

Judge Mehta’s 223-page ruling rejected the DOJ’s push for drastic measures, such as forcing Google to sell its Chrome browser or Android operating system, which together drive its dominant online advertising business.

Instead, Mehta opted for a more measured approach, barring Google from entering exclusive contracts that make its search engine the default on devices and requiring the company to share certain search index and user interaction data with “qualified competitors.”

This data-sharing mandate, which excludes advertising data, could empower rivals, including emerging AI-driven platforms like OpenAI and Perplexity, to develop more competitive search engines and chatbots.

“Courts must approach the task of crafting remedies with a healthy dose of humility,” Mehta wrote, acknowledging the complexity of predicting the future of the rapidly evolving tech landscape, particularly with the rise of AI technologies challenging Google’s dominance. “Here the court is asked to gaze into a crystal ball and look to the future. Not exactly a judge’s forte.”

However, the decision was not a complete victory for Google. The company expressed concerns about the data-sharing requirement, with Lee-Anne Mulholland, Google’s vice president of regulatory affairs, stating in a blog post, “We have concerns about how these requirements will impact our users and their privacy, and we’re reviewing the decision closely.”

Google has signalled its intent to appeal the ruling, a process that could delay implementation for years and potentially escalate to the Supreme Court.

The DOJ, while acknowledging that the ruling did not grant all the requested relief, hailed it as a step toward restoring competition. “Google is being held accountable,” said Assistant Attorney General Gail Slater on X, adding that the department is considering its next steps.

The ruling also includes a six-year oversight period, during which a technological oversight committee will monitor Google’s compliance.

Additionally, Google is prohibited from bundling its Android services with its search engine or conditioning revenue-sharing agreements on the acceptance of other Google apps.

The decision comes at a time when Google faces increasing competition from AI-powered tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which are eroding its dominance in traditional search. By requiring Google to share data, the ruling could accelerate innovation in AI-driven search platforms, potentially levelling the playing field for smaller players.