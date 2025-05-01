Google aims to integrate Gemini AI into iPhones by mid-2025, CEO Pichai reveals in court

New Delhi: Google is eyeing a landmark deal with Apple to embed its Gemini AI technology into iPhones by mid-2025, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed during testimony at an antitrust trial, as per news reports.

The potential agreement would see Gemini integrated into Apple’s AI suite, Apple Intelligence, enhancing features like Siri and text-editing tools.

Pichai’s remarks came during questioning by US Department of Justice attorney Veronica Onyema at a trial examining Google’s dominance in search engine agreements. He revealed that discussions with Apple CEO Tim Cook began last year, focusing on incorporating Gemini into iPhones. “We talked about the Gemini app distribution as part of evolving AI technologies,” Pichai said, noting Cook’s interest in supporting multiple third-party AI models within Apple Intelligence.

The deal, if finalised, would align with Apple’s iOS 19 release, expected in September 2025 following its announcement at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. Apple has already integrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT into iOS 18.2 for complex Siri queries, and Gemini could serve as an additional or alternative AI option.

This move comes amid intense competition in the AI sector, with Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Anthropic vying for dominance. Google has already partnered with Samsung to power AI features on Galaxy S24 devices using Gemini, giving it a foothold in the smartphone market. A deal with Apple, which commands a massive iPhone user base, could significantly boost Gemini’s reach and challenge rivals like OpenAI.

However, the agreement faces scrutiny due to Google’s existing $18 billion annual deal to remain the default search engine on Apple devices, an arrangement central to the ongoing antitrust case. The US Department of Justice argued that Google’s contracts with Apple, Samsung, AT&T, and Verizon stifle competition, and a Gemini deal could invite further regulatory attention.

Pichai also mentioned Google’s plans to experiment with ads in the Gemini app, signaling potential monetisation strategies for its AI platform. While no agreement has been finalised, the mid-2025 timeline suggests active negotiations.