Google ads introduces AI-powered creative updates for lifestyle imagery

New Delhi: Google Ads has rolled out creative updates designed to help advertisers generate lifestyle imagery and optimise their ad campaigns. The updates leverage generative AI to allow users to create images of adult people, enhancing the ability to depict real-life scenarios in ads.
Key features include:
- AI-powered image generation: With the help of Imagen 3, advertisers can now use text prompts to generate images that contain adult people and faces across Performance Max, Demand Gen, Display and Apps campaigns. In a blog post, Google said that it has conducted user research and developed protocols and safeguards to meet advertisers’ high expectations for quality while adhering to Google’s rigorous product and design principles and clear Ads policies. For example, you won’t be able to generate images of brand-named products, prominent figures like politicians and celebrities, children or minors, or other sensitive or explicit content. All generated images are tagged with SynthID to provide transparency into which images were generated using AI.
- Asset audience recommendations: Provides insights into themes and elements that resonate with specific audiences. These give you new ideas to improve the effectiveness of your images by showing you the themes and elements that resonate with your top audiences like “nature” and “ocean” scenes.
- Asset testing for feed-only performance max campaigns: Enables retailers to compare the impact of adding various assets, including those generated by AI.
These enhancements offer advertisers more tools and flexibility to create effective and engaging ad content, ultimately improving campaign performance.