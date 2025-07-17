Google adds Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Search to AI-powered search tools

New Delhi: Google is rolling out new AI features in Search, including its Gemini 2.5 Pro model and Deep Search functionality. These tools are being introduced for subscribers of Google’s paid tiers, AI Pro and AI Ultra, and will initially be available to users in the United States.
The Gemini 2.5 Pro model, designed for more complex queries, is now accessible in AI Mode within Search. It supports advanced reasoning, as well as math and coding-related questions. While the default AI Mode continues to provide general-purpose assistance, users subscribed to the paid plans can switch to the 2.5 Pro model via a drop-down menu.
Also being introduced is Deep Search, a tool meant to support more extensive research needs. It uses Gemini 2.5 Pro to run multiple searches simultaneously, pull together information from various sources, and generate a detailed, fully-cited summary.
This feature may be useful for people conducting research for work, school, or personal decision-making, such as financial planning or property searches. Access is currently limited to users who are part of Google’s AI Mode experiment under its Labs programme.
In addition to these search tools, Google is introducing a new AI-driven feature that allows the system to call local businesses on behalf of users. For example, when someone searches for services like pet grooming or dry cleaning, they may now see an option to have AI check prices and availability.
The tool then gathers responses from businesses and presents them as part of the search results. This functionality is being rolled out more broadly, with higher usage limits for paying subscribers. Businesses can manage their involvement through settings in their Google Business Profile.
According to Google, these updates are part of an ongoing push to integrate more advanced AI models into Search. Paid users are expected to receive early access to newer features as they are developed and tested. Global rollout beyond the U.S. has not yet been confirmed.