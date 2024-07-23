Google abandons plan to remove cookies from Chrome

New Delhi: On Monday, Google revealed it will keep third-party cookies in its Chrome browser, a surprising shift from its previous commitment to phase out these tracking mechanisms.

This decision follows concerns from advertisers, Google’s major revenue drivers, who worry that removing cookies from the world’s most widely used browser would impede their ability to collect data for tailored advertising.

Consequently, they would become more dependent on Google's own user databases.

In a significant development, Google has outlined a revised approach to its Privacy Sandbox initiative. The tech giant is now prioritising user choice over the previously planned deprecation of third-party cookies.

The proposed new path involves introducing a feature in Chrome that empowers users to make informed decisions about their privacy settings across the web. This choice would be customisable, allowing users to adjust their preferences as needed.

"Instead of deprecating third-party cookies, we would introduce a new experience in Chrome that lets people make an informed choice that applies across their web browsing, and they’d be able to adjust that choice at any time," Anthony Chavez, VP of Privacy Sandbox, explained.

While shifting focus to user choice, Google will continue developing and investing in Privacy Sandbox APIs to provide privacy-preserving alternatives. Additionally, the company plans to introduce IP Protection into Chrome's Incognito mode to offer enhanced privacy controls.

Chavez announced the shift in a blog post yesterday. He emphasised that the core objective of the initiative remains intact: to enhance online privacy while sustaining a thriving digital ecosystem.

"We developed the Privacy Sandbox with the goal of finding innovative solutions that meaningfully improve online privacy while preserving an ad-supported internet," Chavez wrote.

The company has been collaborating with various stakeholders, including regulators, publishers, developers, and industry players, to shape the Privacy Sandbox. Early testing of the proposed APIs has shown promising results, but Google acknowledges the challenges involved in transitioning to the new system.

"We recognise this transition requires significant work by many participants and will have an impact on publishers, advertisers, and everyone involved in online advertising," Chavez stated.

Google has expressed gratitude for the contributions of various organisations and individuals in shaping the Privacy Sandbox over the past four years. The company also affirmed its commitment to ongoing collaboration with regulators, including the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), as it finalises the new approach.

"We look forward to continued collaboration with the ecosystem on the next phase of the journey to a more private web," Chavez added.

This announcement marks a significant turning point for the Privacy Sandbox initiative, with implications for advertisers, publishers, and users alike.