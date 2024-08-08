Goodbye Google Chromecast, hello Google TV Streamer!

New Delhi: Google is discontinuing the Chromecast, its compact dongle for streaming from mobile devices to TVs, and replacing it with the new Google TV Streamer. In a blog post, Google revealed that this wedge-shaped device features advanced capabilities and Gemini integration.

The TV Streamer allows access to over 700,000 movies and shows on streaming apps like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV, and offers 800+ free channels. It uses Google AI to suggest content based on your preferences and supports personalized watchlists.

The device includes Gemini for summaries, reviews, and season breakdowns, and can turn your TV into a digital frame displaying photos or AI-generated art. Compared to the 2020 Chromecast, the TV Streamer is 22% faster, has double the RAM (4GB vs. 2GB), and quadruples the storage (32GB vs. 8GB). It supports 4K 60fps streaming, HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, and offers spatial audio with Google Pixel Buds. Connectivity includes HDMI 1.1, USB-C, and Ethernet.

The new remote has volume controls on top and a customizable button for quick app launches or smart home control. The TV Streamer is available for pre-order now and will be released on September 24 for $99.99 (around Rs 8,000).