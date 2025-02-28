Glance and Google Cloud partner to bring genAI to Glance-enabled smartphones

New Delhi: Glance, a consumer internet company, and Google Cloud announced a partnership to bring generative AI (gen AI) to Glance-enabled smartphones worldwide.

Through this collaboration, Glance aims to leverage Google’s AI models to develop consumer-facing AI applications.

Glance delivers AI-powered smart lock screen experiences and claims to power more than 450 million Android-based smartphones worldwide, with an active user base of more than 300 million across India, Indonesia, Japan, the United States, and other countries.

Glance will leverage Google Cloud’s Gemini and Imagen’s image generation capabilities via Vertex AI. One of the first experiences is a gen AI-enabled commerce feature for the lock screen.

This feature allows users to upload a single image (selfie or image uploaded from the gallery), which is then analysed to infer their interests and preferences.

Users can then use gen AI to generate personalised images that place them in relevant contexts, transforming their lock screen wallpapers. As users visualise themselves with various products, they can make real-time purchase decisions from their lock screens.

“Our mission at Glance is to inspire users to become the best version of themselves through discovery-led experiences on surfaces powered by AI. We want to be the world’s largest consumer tech platform, reaching a billion screens by 2028, and our partnership with Google Cloud is key,” said Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO, InMobi and Glance.

He added, “Our combined knowledge, AI capabilities, and expertise uniquely position Glance to deliver the next level of AI-driven experiences for smartphone users, supported by viable business models such as commerce and advertising.”

The partnership comes as Glance prepares to launch ‘Glance AI,’ a gen AI-powered platform. Glance AI will be launched in the US market first.

Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud, added, “Generative AI technologies have the power to transform experiences for people around the world, and mobile phones are a key touchpoint. Glance can now harness Google Cloud’s cutting-edge gen AI technologies to develop groundbreaking applications across commerce, content, and more that will unlock new possibilities for customers.”