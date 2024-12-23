Glance, Amazon MX Player announce partnership

New Delhi: Smart lock screen platform Glance on Monday said it has teamed up with Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, to take Indian stories to new heights, reaching millions of viewers across the country.

This partnership combines Glance smart lock screen, which reaches over 235 million devices in India, with Amazon MX Player’s youthful shows, creating a powerful new way for audiences to discover and enjoy fresh, exciting shows.

Together, Glance and Amazon MX Player have partnered for over 10 popular shows this year, including popular shows like Playground Season 4, Yeh Meri Family, Naam Namak Nishan, and Ishq In The Air engaging more than 235 million users through Glance.

Bikash Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer at Glance, said, "With over 235 million active users in India, ‘glancing’ has become a powerful way to discover personalised content and experiences right from the Smart Lock Screen, with meaningful entertainment leading the charge as one of the top categories. Glance's unique platform and partnership with Amazon MX Player, a premier OTT destination for India’s youth, will take content discovery to new heights, helping young audiences easily connect with stories that speak to their ambitions."

Aruna Daryanani, Director, Amazon MX Player, added, “At Amazon MX Player, we are attempting to engage with our audiences to engage with our audiences through unique and innovative avenues. Glance’s massive reach across India, combined with its AI-powered lock screen, has been a great enabler for us to build awareness for Amazon MX Player’s new shows. Glance’s ability to engage users in real-time with relevant content has enabled us to connect with millions of viewers across India. We’re excited to continue exploring new ways to collaborate and bring more stories to life.”

Both services are combining their strengths in content discovery, marketing, and user engagement to create richer experiences and bring more stories to life for audiences across the country.