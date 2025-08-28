Fun Flips partners Media Care for digital presence

New Delhi: Fun Flips, the nostalgia-led snacking brand from JK Foods, part of the JK Group, has partnered with Media Care to expand its digital presence.

Media Care, an integrated marketing agency, has been tasked with managing Fun Flips’ digital activity. The work will cover social media, seasonal campaigns, influencer collaborations and performance-driven initiatives.

Fun Flips, introduced several decades ago, became popular in North India and is now available more widely through quick commerce platforms. It is recognised for its affordability and variety of flavours, and has retained visibility across different consumer groups.

Partha Biswas, Director, JK Foods, said, “Fun Flips has always enjoyed a strong consumer connect. With Media Care onboard, we are confident of reigniting that bond through integrated digital campaigns that reflect both heritage and innovation. The strategy will also strengthen our presence across quick commerce platforms, making the product more accessible to today’s fast-paced consumers.”

Vivek Kataria, Business Head, JK Foods, added, “This collaboration marks a new chapter for Fun Flips. We want to position the brand not just as a reminder of childhood memories but also as a contemporary snacking choice. Media Care’s expertise in digital storytelling and performance marketing will play a pivotal role in driving this ambition.”

Commenting on the mandate, Yasin Hamidani, Co-Founder and Director, Media Care, said: “Fun Flips is not just a brand, it’s an emotion. Generations have grown up enjoying it, and our goal is to make it as relevant for today’s digital-first consumers as it has been for their parents. From innovative storytelling to data-driven campaigns, we are excited to bring Fun Flips back into the hearts and carts of millions.”

Heemanshu Hemrajani, Co-Founder and CEO, Media Care, added, “Fun Flips holds an iconic status in North India’s snacking culture. By blending creativity with performance, we aim to capture both the emotional connect of loyal consumers and the aspirations of new age snackers. This dual approach will ensure strong engagement and measurable growth.”

The partnership will begin with seasonal campaigns, influencer-led activities and consumer-focused initiatives that seek to connect the brand’s nostalgic associations with current consumption patterns.